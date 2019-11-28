OC man facing charges

An Oil City man is facing burglary and other charges.

Oil City police said in a criminal complaint that Rashon Wade, 31, smashed a window at a Wilson Avenue residence, entered the house and stole an ipad Nov. 6.

