An Oil City man is facing drug charges in two separate cases.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint that while officers were on patrol at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, they located David Kapellusch, 42, in the area of Crawford Street and took him into custody on active warrants.
Oil City police chief Dave Ragon released more details Wednesday about the quantity of drugs and money found in a North Side home where police were called to a domestic dispute Monday that led to a standoff and the arrest of two people.