An Oil City man is facing drug charges in two separate cases.

Oil City police said in a criminal complaint that while officers were on patrol at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, they located David Kapellusch, 42, in the area of Crawford Street and took him into custody on active warrants.

For the Record

3 pounds of pot, $18,000 found at OC home

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City police chief Dave Ragon released more details Wednesday about the quantity of drugs and money found in a North Side home where police were called to a domestic dispute Monday that led to a standoff and the arrest of two people.