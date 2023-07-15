An Oil City man is facing numerous felony counts for stealing the identity and personal effects of an inmate at the Venango County jail.

Franklin police said in a criminal complaint they responded last November to the jail where an inmate said in October 2022 he relinquished his personal property, including financial cards, to his former cellmate, Chaiys White, 24, who was being released at that time, so White could deliver the property to the inmate’s girlfriend.

Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
1
1
0
0