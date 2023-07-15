Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
An Oil City man is facing numerous felony counts for stealing the identity and personal effects of an inmate at the Venango County jail.
Franklin police said in a criminal complaint they responded last November to the jail where an inmate said in October 2022 he relinquished his personal property, including financial cards, to his former cellmate, Chaiys White, 24, who was being released at that time, so White could deliver the property to the inmate’s girlfriend.
WARREN (AP) — Authorities from local, state and federal agencies were searching Sunday for an inmate described by police as “very dangerous” who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania using bed sheets, officials said.
Ben Schwab, Cornplanter fire chief, confirmed that one firefighter and two residents were transported with unknown injuries to UPMC Northwest from a structure fire that occurred on Charlton and Meade streets in Oil City, Cornplanter Township at 6:28 a.m. Sunday.