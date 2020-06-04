An Oil City man will serve up to 20 years in state prison in connection with the drug-related death of a 14-year-old boy in Oil City in 2018.

Jarvis L. Mitchell, 33, was sentenced this week by Venango County Judge Robert Boyer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Howe Township crash

No one was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday in Howe Township, Forest County.

Vehicle fire

Franklin state police said a vehicle caught fire Tuesday on Halyday Run Road in Cornplanter Township.

No injuries in crash

Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday in Richland Township