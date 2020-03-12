An Oil City man accused of selling drugs to a confidential informant in Franklin was held for court Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.
Devonte Trey Riedel, 26, will now face further court proceedings on three felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, four felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, four misdemeanor counts each of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children-parent/guardian/other commits offense.