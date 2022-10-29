OC police ask for help in locating missing person

Guy T. Goodwill Jr.

Oil City police are asking for the public’s help in locating Oil City resident Guy T. Goodwill Jr.

Goodwill, 56, left his home on or around Monday under unknown circumstances, police said. He suffers from both health and mental health related issues, according to police.

0
0
0
1
0

For the Record

Coroner identifies accident victim

  • From staff reports

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim of a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident that occurred Tuesday evening on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township.

For the Record

Fire destroys Oil City home

  • From staff reports

A family of three was displaced when an early-morning fire on Saturday destroyed their East Bissell Avenue home, according to Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long.