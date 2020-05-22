OC police chase

An Oil City man is facing charges for trying to outrun police on a dirt bike Wednesday evening.
Oil City police said Joshua John Dobrowolski, 26, was found driving a yellow dirt bike along a sidewalk on Spruce Street at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Updated: May 22, 2020 @ 9:36 am
