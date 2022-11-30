The Oil City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Justin L. Huey, 32, of Reno.
Huey is wanted on an arrest warrant for aggravated assault in connection with an incident that occurred Oct. 24 in Oil City.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain this morning. Morning high of 50F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 3:47 am
The Oil City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Justin L. Huey, 32, of Reno.
Huey is wanted on an arrest warrant for aggravated assault in connection with an incident that occurred Oct. 24 in Oil City.
Sentence Court
Sandycreek crash
The Oil City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Justin L. Huey, 32, of Reno.
Franklin woman charged with child endangerment
An Oil City man and woman, along with an Erie man, are facing several charges after methamphetamine was found in their vehicle Friday on Interstate 79.
Monroe Township crash
Barnett Township crash
Franklin hit and run
Kingsley vehicle theft
Cochranton-area fire
Man accused of stealing 3 catalytic converters
Weather-related crashes
Man facing kidnapping, other charges
Smoke investigation
Man accused of strangulation
A Franklin man and woman have been accused of child endangerment.
The case of an Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend at their Mineral Street home and then putting her body in a barrel continues to make its way through the Venango County court system.
A Titusville woman is accused of endangering the welfare of her child.
Oakland Township Crash
Franklin crash
Redbank Township house fire
Polk man accused of making threats
A 34-year-old Knox man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with the deaths of two people in an August crash in Clarion County.
Cornplanter brush fire
Two dogs died in a fire Monday morning at a Moran Street home in Oil City.
Plum Township crash
A Seneca woman is facing charges for endangering the welfare of a child under her supervision.
Police are trying to locate a Titusville woman who is facing charges of theft and obstruction for giving police a false identity.
Ashland Township crash
Firearm charges
Big Egypt crash update
Cranberry Township crashes