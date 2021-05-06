OC police seeking man wanted in drug case

Zachary Luhellier

Oil City police are looking for Zachary Luhellier, 27, of Oil City.

Luhellier is wanted on charges stemming from an incident in the city in February.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

For the Record

Plum Township crash

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle rollover crash was reported at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday near 2682 Wallaceville Road in Plum Township.

For the Record

Police seek man accused of assault

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.

For the Record

Brush fire in Sugarcreek

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, a brush fire in a field along Allegheny Boulevard and Front Street in Sugarcreek was reported at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday and was extinguished at about 11 a.m. Fire departments from Reno and Rocky Grove responded to the scene.

For the Record

Tree down in Cherrytree

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, a tree came down at Cherrytree Road and Route 428 in Oakland Township shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The scene was cleared at about 1:30 p.m. Oakland Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

For the Record

Wires down in Mineral Township

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, wires came down in the area of 7430 Mercer Road in Mineral Township on Saturday. The incident was reported at about 6:20 p.m. and the scene was cleared at about 8:20 p.m.

For the Record

Low hanging wire

Venango County 911 said a low hanging wire was reported over Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township at about 11 a.m. Monday.

For the Record

Oil City crash

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said a vehicle crashed into a parked car on Sunday in Oil City.

For the Record

Brush fires

  • From staff reports

Two brush fires occurred Saturday in different parts of Venango County.

For the Record

Downed wires close Route 62

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said severed electrical wires from a downed tree caused Route 62 to be closed Sunday evening in President Township.

For the Record

I-80 hit-run crash

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said a hit-run crash occurred on Saturday at about 8:45 a.m. along Interstate 80 in Richland Township.

For the Record

Friday crashes

- No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 7 a.m. Friday at Plummer Street and Bissell Avenue in Oil City, according to Venango County 911.