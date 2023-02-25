An Oil City teenager who went missing Sunday evening has been found safe.

Oil City police chief Dave Ragon confirmed Friday that Sophia Steinman, 17, was found Thursday evening in Warren.

For the Record

Former township official in Mercer County sentenced

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — A Florida resident has been sentenced in federal court to 100 days in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, plus restitution of $150,000 on her conviction of mail fraud, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Thursday.