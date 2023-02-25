An Oil City teenager who went missing Sunday evening has been found safe.
Oil City police chief Dave Ragon confirmed Friday that Sophia Steinman, 17, was found Thursday evening in Warren.
A Franklin man is facing charges for endangering his nine-month-old son when he and the child’s mother got into a fight while they both were intoxicated.
PITTSBURGH — A Florida resident has been sentenced in federal court to 100 days in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, plus restitution of $150,000 on her conviction of mail fraud, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Thursday.
An Oil City man is facing aggravated assault, burglary and other charges for breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s parents’ house and attacking her father.
Oil City police and Franklin state police are investigating the disappearance of an Oil City teenager.
Two Oil City women are facing drug and child endangerment charges after they were found passed out in a vehicle with a 3-year-old boy in the back seat.
A Franklin man is facing charges for endangering the welfare of a child in his care.
A Franklin woman is facing charges for assaulting a man who was holding a baby.
A man whose body was found under a bridge Thursday afternoon in Oil City has been identified.
Five inmates at the Venango County jail and an Oil City man are facing charges in a case in which police say fentanyl was brought into the jail via mail earlier this month and distributed to several inmates, two of whom overdosed.
An Oil City man is facing 244 child pornography charges as well as other charges stemming from his involvement with an underage girl beginning in 2021.
A Rocky Grove man is facing charges for frequently striking three children who lived in his house and smoking marijuana around them.
A Utica man is facing charges for stealing copper wire and brass from a Central Electric substation in Mineral Township.
An Oil City man is facing charges for throwing a knife at a woman in an Oil City home.
ERIE — A Franklin man pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal firearms laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Wednesday.
A Cochranton man is facing a number of charges in connection with two recent incidents.