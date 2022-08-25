An Oil City woman is facing charges for hitting her ex-husband with a baseball bat several times in front of their juvenile children.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint that the ex-husband told police he and Amanda Ray Martin, 31, got into a verbal altercation in the 100 block of Washington Ave. at about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH — A 46-year-old Mercer man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
State police in Clarion filed charges against Knox resident Levi Michael Barrett, 28, in relation to an early morning incident on Aug. 8 in Beaver Township, which forced the closure of Route 338 and various side roads while police searched for the male victim in the case.