An Oil City woman is facing charges in connection with an incident Sunday night in which the woman is accused of going to a residence on Spruce Street and trying to enter the home and harm the people in the house.

Oil City police said in a criminal complaint that at about 9 p.m. Sunday, Amber McElroy, 37, opened the door of the home in an attempt to enter the residence.

Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
1
0

For the Record

OC woman facing burglary, threats charges

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City woman is facing charges in connection with an incident Sunday night in which the woman is accused of going to a residence on Spruce Street and trying to enter the home and harm the people in the house.