OC woman facing burglary, threats charges

An Oil City woman is facing charges in connection with an incident Sunday night in which the woman is accused of going to a residence on Spruce Street and trying to enter the home and harm the people in the house.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint that at about 9 p.m. Sunday, Amber McElroy, 37, opened the door of the home in an attempt to enter the residence.
