An Oil City woman waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court on drug charges.
Brooke Chrispen, 29, will now face more court proceedings on a felony charge of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver as well as misdemeanor charges of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
A former Oil City man is facing charges after his dog died of apparent starvation and was left dead in a condemned house in Oil City for about five months, according to the Venango County Sheriff’s office.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett said Douglas Poole, formerly of Punxsutawney and Mahaffey, was sentenced by Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge John Foradora on May 12 on multiple charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent ass…
Franklin state police are looking for a black male, possibly in his 20s or 30s, who forcibly entered Rural King in Sugarcreek and smashed a display case containing handguns at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.