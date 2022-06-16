A mix of clouds and sun this morning then strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
An Oil City woman accused of endangering the welfare of a child waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.
Amanda Kuhn, 31, was found driving a vehicle on Saturday in Oil City with a minor girl and a man identified as Randy Sanders, 25, of Greenville, who isn’t allowed to be around the child, Oil City police said in a criminal complaint.
An Oil City man who was charged with homicide in 2019 and spent more than a year in jail before the case against him was dismissed has filed a civil suit in federal court against the City of Oil City and two city police officers who were involved in his arrest.