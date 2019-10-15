Officer from Cambridge Springs dies in Maryland from gunshot wound

Thomas J. Bomba

SILVER SPRING, Md. - A Maryland police officer who is a Cambridge Springs native died Monday after he was found with a gunshot wound in a parking garage that was part of his regular patrol, authorities said.

Acting Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones told news reporters that the death of 38-year-old officer Thomas J. Bomba is being treated as a homicide. But Jones said investigators were "looking at all options in regards to this investigation."

