Oil City police and the Venango County coroner's office are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Friday at the Days Inn.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the woman as Jessica Bodien, 22.
Rugh said Bodien was from the Oil City and Venus areas and that she died not long before police arrived at about 5 p.m. Friday.
Oil City police Chief Dave Ragon said Monday that police don't know the cause of death and are investigating the incident.
Rugh said an autopsy was scheduled to be performed Monday and that test results could take a couple of months.