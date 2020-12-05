Oil City crash

A vehicle crashed into a pole at East Bissell and Carroll avenues in Oil City at about 5:20 p.m. Friday, according to Venango County 911.

Oil City police, Oil City Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service responded to the scene, 911 said.

