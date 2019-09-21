Oil City man accused of assault

An Oil City man has been accused of simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct after an argument with his wife at 11 a.m. Friday at their West Fourth Street residence.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint filed through District Judge Andrew Fish's office that Richard Lee Cottrell, 45, approached the vehicle his wife had been driving and demanded she give him the keys to the vehicle.
CLARION - A 29-year-old Reynoldsburg, Ohio, man has been charged in an incident along River Hill that led to school closings and a manhunt that began Tuesday evening and ended peacefully Wednesday morning.