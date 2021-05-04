An Oil City man is facing charges for repeatedly harassing a woman on Plum Street over a period of about 10 hours between Thursday night and Friday morning.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint that Michael Nollner, 43, and the woman were engaged in a dispute over personal property when police were called and told them to cease contact with each other.
Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.
According to Venango County 911, a brush fire in a field along Allegheny Boulevard and Front Street in Sugarcreek was reported at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday and was extinguished at about 11 a.m. Fire departments from Reno and Rocky Grove responded to the scene.
According to Venango County 911, a tree came down at Cherrytree Road and Route 428 in Oakland Township shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The scene was cleared at about 1:30 p.m. Oakland Township Fire Department responded to the scene.
According to Venango County 911, wires came down in the area of 7430 Mercer Road in Mineral Township on Saturday. The incident was reported at about 6:20 p.m. and the scene was cleared at about 8:20 p.m.