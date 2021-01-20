An Oil City man is facing charges for choking his son.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called to a residence on Mylan Street for a dispute at about 10:45 p.m. Monday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A few snow showers scattered about the area this morning, otherwise a good deal of clouds. High around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 20, 2021 @ 10:50 am
An Oil City man is facing charges for choking his son.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called to a residence on Mylan Street for a dispute at about 10:45 p.m. Monday.
Venango County 911 said firefighters responded to a chimney fire at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at a residence at 465 Cokain Road in Irwin Township.
A Marienville man and a Butler woman are facing charges after an altercation Saturday in Forest County in which a Green Township home was set on fire.
Franklin state police said they are investigating a rape that was alleged to have occurred last week in Oil City.
2Assistant Baseball and Assistant Softball Coach: Employm…
Dental Assistant We are looking for a friendly, caring, c…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
All persons indebted or having claims against the Estate …
Estate of Betty T. Bowersox All persons having claims or …
LEGAL NOTICE Letters of Administration on the Estate of J…
Letters Testamentary have been granted in the estate of J…