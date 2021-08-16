Franklin state police late Friday evening reported an Oil City man died in an accident on Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township earlier in the day.

Police said Dylan J. Stewart, 27, was traveling west at about 4 p.m. when the accident occurred about 400 feet west of Black Beary Lane.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

For the Record

Ashland Township crash

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police were dispatched to a crash on Route 338 in Ashland Township at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to Clarion County 911.

For the Record

Tuesday crashes

  • From staff reports

Two crashes were reported Tuesday afternoon - one in Clarion County and one in Venango County.

For the Record

Tools stolen from camp

Clarion state police said a handful of tools were stolen from a camp in the area of McCleary Road and Cove Lane in Highland Township over the course of the last two months.

For the Record

Driver flees crash site

Clarion state police say the driver fled the scene of a crash at about 2:05 a.m. Sunday in the area of 216 McKinney Hill Road in Toby Township.

For the Record

Allegheny Boulevard crash

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 11 a.m. Friday on Allegheny Boulevard near Big Lots in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County 911 said.