An Oil City man and Franklin woman face forgery and theft charges after being accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at two stores.
Franklin state police said in three criminal complaints filed Friday that Billie Sanner IV, 28, of Oil City, gave Casey Green, 38, of Franklin, a fake $100 bill to use at the Goodwill at 17 Kimberly Lane, Cranberry Township.
PITTSBURGH — A Michigan man was sentenced Friday to the statutory maximum sentence of 60 months incarceration for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and the statutory maximum of 24 months for aggravated identity theft for hacking the human resources databases of the University of Pittsburgh Med…
PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces attempted homicide charges after being accused of firing a firearm at a vehicle that was being driven by a 45-year-old South Fork woman on Saturday.