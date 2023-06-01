An Oil City man was held for court Wednesday on drug charges following a preliminary hearing in Venango County Central Court.
James Goodrich, 49, will now face further court proceedings on felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communication facility and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
A former Oil City man is facing charges after his dog died of apparent starvation and was left dead in a condemned house in Oil City for about five months, according to the Venango County Sheriff’s office.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett said Douglas Poole, formerly of Punxsutawney and Mahaffey, was sentenced by Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge John Foradora on May 12 on multiple charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent ass…
Franklin state police are looking for a black male, possibly in his 20s or 30s, who forcibly entered Rural King in Sugarcreek and smashed a display case containing handguns at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.