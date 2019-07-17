Oil City police are investigating a series of burglaries, trespasses and theft-related incidents at downtown buildings from 9 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday.
Police said buildings that were entered were Trinity United Methodist Church, National Transit Building and 222 Seneca St., which is the former International Order of Odd Fellows building.
Police said damage was caused to various locations inside each building as attempts were made to gain further access.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 678-3080.
Anyone providing information can remain anonymous, police said.