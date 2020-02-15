An Oil City High School student was arrested at the school Thursday for assaulting another student.
Oil City police said the incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
An Oil City High School student was arrested at the school Thursday for assaulting another student.
Oil City police said the incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
An Oil City High School student was arrested at the school Thursday for assaulting another student.
No one was hurt in a one-vehicle crash at about 7:30 a.m. Friday on Sandy Creek Road near the Polk cutoff.
An Oil City couple are facing six felony counts of endangering the welfare of children in connection with "unlivable" conditions in their home.
Franklin state police said they are investigating three incidents of criminal mischief in recent weeks at Sandycreek Elementary School.
A Cochranton man accused of killing his stepmother and 10-year-old half-brother has a new attorney.