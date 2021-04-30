Venango County 911 said trees were reported as downed Thursday in Oil City.
911 said a tree fell and took down some lines at about 6:30 a.m. near 318 West Third St.
Updated: April 30, 2021 @ 1:53 am
-- Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash occurred late Wednesday night in Franklin.
An Oil City man is facing charges for assaulting two woman and strangling one of them as well as pouring gasoline on two porches of a house Tuesday.
A transient Pittsburgh man is facing charges for entering an Oil City home without permission and running from police.
Clarion County 911 said a four-vehicle crash occurred Tuesday in Rimersburg.
Clarion County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Route 66 in Farmington Township.
Venango County 911 said a low hanging wire was reported over Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township at about 11 a.m. Monday.
Route 8 in Rouseville was closed for several hours Monday following a one-vehicle crash.
Fire destroyed a barn Monday in Cherrytree Township.
A New York man is facing charges in connection with a high speed vehicle chase Friday in Clinton Township.
Venango County 911 said a vehicle crashed into a parked car on Sunday in Oil City.
Two brush fires occurred Saturday in different parts of Venango County.
Venango County 911 said severed electrical wires from a downed tree caused Route 62 to be closed Sunday evening in President Township.
Clarion state police said they made eight DUI arrests during a "roving patrol" over the weekend in Clarion County.
Clarion state police said a hit-run crash occurred on Saturday at about 8:45 a.m. along Interstate 80 in Richland Township.
Venango County 911 said a vehicle crashed into a ditch on Sunday in Oakland Township.
Clarion state police released information on the initial nine-vehicle pileup crash that occurred Thursday morning along the Emlenton Bridge.
- No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 7 a.m. Friday at Plummer Street and Bissell Avenue in Oil City, according to Venango County 911.
Clarion state police are continuing to release details about the pileup Thursday morning on the Emlenton Bridge on Interstate 80 that involved about a dozen vehicles.
A Sligo man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Piney Township.
Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle rollover crash was reported Wednesday in Cranberry Township.
Venango County 911 said a small fire was reported Monday at a Cranberry Township home.
Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash was reported Monday in Oil City.
A Strattanville man who is already facing numerous charges in Clarion County is now facing drug charges in Venango County.
A Franklin man is facing charges for robbing a woman at gunpoint last month in Frenchcreek Township.
An Oil City man is facing charges for stealing items off the porches of several houses in Oil City earlier this month.
Franklin state police said a 42-year-old Kennerdell woman told them that she was deceived out of about $20,000 during an online relationship between Dec. 1 and Friday.
A Franklin man is facing charges for selling vapes to elementary school students.
One person was transported to UPMC Northwest after a vehicle crashed into a building Monday in Emlenton.
Franklin state police said a 74-year-old Oil City woman told them that someone named "Jim," who claimed to be with the government, asked her to purchase $2,000 worth of Apple gift cards between 8 a.m. and about 6 p.m. on April 14.
Two wildfires have been 100% contained after burning nearly 500 acres over a week in the Tidioute and Warren areas.
An Edinboro man is facing multiple charges for sexually assaulting a young girl in January in Cherrytree Township.
Franklin state police said a 69-year-old Franklin woman on Friday accidentally overpaid a company $2,700 for a computer firewall that cost $300.
Franklin state police said they were dispatched at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday to 110 Old Route 62 in Frenchcreek Township, where they seized drugs and paraphernalia.
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 at about 4:30 a.m. Friday in Monroe Township.
