Oil City vehicle fire

Oil City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday on Fisher Avenue, Venango County 911 said.
An 80-year-old Titusville man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Crawford County.
A Pleasantville man is facing felony charges after he was found in an Oil City residence without permission to be there.
Five fire departments responded to a structure fire at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday on Independent Road, Venango County 911 said.
