Oil City vehicle fire

Venango County 911 said a vehicle caught fire at about 1 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot at 512 North Seneca St. in Oil City.
Oil City fire department and Oil City police responded to the scene, which was cleared in about a half hour, 911 said.
Venango County 911 said one person was transported to UPMC Northwest after a two-vehicle crash at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the 15th Street Hill near Hemlock Drive in Franklin.
An Oil City man is facing charges for ramming a house with his vehicle Monday in Canal Township.
Clarion County 911 said a truck hit a pole at about 1 p.m. Wednesday on Mayport Road in Redbank Township.
A Marienville man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Jenks Township, Forest County.