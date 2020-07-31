Oil City vehicle fire

Venango County 911 said a vehicle caught fire at about 1 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot at 512 North Seneca St. in Oil City.

Oil City fire department and Oil City police responded to the scene, which was cleared in about a half hour, 911 said.

1 transported after crash

Venango County 911 said one person was transported to UPMC Northwest after a two-vehicle crash at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the 15th Street Hill near Hemlock Drive in Franklin.

Redbank Township crash

Clarion County 911 said a truck hit a pole at about 1 p.m. Wednesday on Mayport Road in Redbank Township.