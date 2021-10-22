An Oil City woman is facing child endangerment charges after her daughter was found unresponsive due to diabetic issues.
On Sept. 2, emergency medical personnel responded to a residence on East Second Street for an unresponsive girl with diabetic issues and the child was hospitalized as a result, according to a criminal complaint filed by Oil City police.
PITTSBURGH — A Michigan man was sentenced Friday to the statutory maximum sentence of 60 months incarceration for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and the statutory maximum of 24 months for aggravated identity theft for hacking the human resources databases of the University of Pittsburgh Med…
PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces attempted homicide charges after being accused of firing a firearm at a vehicle that was being driven by a 45-year-old South Fork woman on Saturday.