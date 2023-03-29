An Oil City woman is facing charges after being accused of selling meth and marijuana to confidential informants on three occasions.
Between November 2021 and January 2022, police agents with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General conducted several controlled purchases of meth and marijuana from Kelsey Nichols, 20, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said in a criminal complaint.
