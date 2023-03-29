An Oil City woman is facing charges after being accused of selling meth and marijuana to confidential informants on three occasions.

Between November 2021 and January 2022, police agents with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General conducted several controlled purchases of meth and marijuana from Kelsey Nichols, 20, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said in a criminal complaint.

For the Record

Lucinda man sentenced in drug case

  • From staff reports

ERIE — A resident of Lucinda has been sentenced in federal court to 84 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Friday.

For the Record

Juvenile stabbed in Polk incident

  • From staff reports

A 13-year-old juvenile was stabbed by a 15-year-old juvenile during an altercation in Polk Borough Wednesday evening, Polk police chief Ed Sharp said Thursday.

For the Record

4 charged in scrap metal thefts

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Three women and a man were charged this week with stealing scrap metal from several properties in the southern part of Venango County last year.