Old Route 8 crash

Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash occurred at about 7 a.m. Wednesday on Old Route 8 in the area of Pecan Hill.
Franklin state police as well as Polk and Sandycreek volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.
Venango County 911 said a tree caught fire after falling on electrical lines Wednesday in Oil City.
An Oil City man has been charged with aggravated assault while DUI in connection with a motorcycle crash last October in Cornplanter Township that left his passenger badly injured.
Franklin state police said they are investigating the theft of an ATV in Cornplanter Township.
Franklin state police said a Franklin woman is facing charges for stealing presidential campaign signs Monday in Cherrytree Township.