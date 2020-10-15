Old Route 8 crash

Venango County 911 said a crash was reported at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Old Route 8.
911 said a woodchipper overturned as a vehicle was towing it on the road just south of the old VisionQuest.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun in the morning will give way to cloudy skies and light rain during the afternoon. High 64F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Occasional light rain tapering to a few showers late. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: October 15, 2020 @ 3:10 am
Venango County 911 said a crash was reported at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Old Route 8.
911 said a woodchipper overturned as a vehicle was towing it on the road just south of the old VisionQuest.
Venango County 911 said a crash was reported at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Old Route 8.
Clarion County 911 said one person was flown to a hospital following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday in Jenks Township.
Venango County 911 said a chimney fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at 5082 Route 308 in Clinton Township.
An Oil City man is facing charges for running from police twice in two days.
Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Irwin Township.
Venango County 911 said a person was transported to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Sandycreek Township.