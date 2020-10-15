Old Route 8 crash

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning will give way to cloudy skies and light rain during the afternoon. High 64F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Occasional light rain tapering to a few showers late. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.