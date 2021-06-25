One hurt in Route 322 rollover crash

- From staff reports
-
An Oil City man is facing charges for allegedly hitting a woman and pushing her down stairs on Tuesday in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
A woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Oilcreek Township.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Sugarcreek Borough.
- From staff reports
-
An Ohio man is facing charges for breaking into a Frenchcreek Township cabin Tuesday and stealing wine and beer.
- From staff reports
-
A woman is facing charges after allegedly lying to police and preventing the apprehension of a runaway teenager on Monday.
- From staff reports
-
State police in Clarion said they determined a 29-year-old Sligo man died as a result of self-inflicted injuries between 8 p.m. June 15 and 6:09 p.m. Wednesday.
- From staff reports
-
Mercer state police said a 67-year-old Sandy Lake man was victimized by a gift-card scam on Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion state police said an 81-year-old Knox man was victimized when numerous tools were stolen from the garage of a home on Route 208 in Elk Township between noon on June 5 and 4 p.m. June 7.
- From staff reports
-
A Seneca man who was charged last week for stalking a woman is now facing additional charges after he returned to the woman's Cornplanter Township residence on Sunday.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion state police said a 65-year-old Shippenville man was victimized when numerous items, including firearms, were stolen during a burglary shortly after 10 a.m. on March 29 from a home on South Street in Elk Township.
- From staff reports
-
State police in Clarion said a yellow 1987 Suzuki DS 80 dirt bike was stolen from the Penn Street yard of a 35-year-old Sligo man between 4 p.m. June 9 and 4 p.m. June 11.
- From staff reports
-
Marienville police report that a one-vehicle crash on Friday was caused by a dog excited by a deer.
- From staff reports
-
A juvenile from Knox has been arrested for aggravated and simple assault, harassment, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest following a June 16 incident in Salem Township.
- From staff reports
-
A Clarion man was arrested for shoplifting Friday.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
A Tionesta woman is facing charges for repeatedly contacting and harassing an Oil City man.
- From staff reports
-
No people or animals were injured after a truck hauling two horses crashed Monday in Cranberry Township.
- From staff reports
-
A Franklin man is facing charges after being found with methamphetamine on Friday in Jackson Township.
- From staff reports
-
A Parker man was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance in Emlenton.
- From staff reports
-
A Polk woman is facing charges after shoplifting Sunday from Walmart in Cranberry Township.
- From staff reports
-
A Oil City woman is facing charges for driving without an ignition interlock in Sugarcreek Borough
An Oil City man is facing charges in connection with a crash last month in President Township in which a woman was injured.
- From staff reports
-
A tractor-trailer was involved in a rollover crash at the intersection of Route 308 and Franklin Street in Clintonville at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.
- From staff reports
-
Fire departments from three counties responded to a house fire at 268 Stevens Road in Utica at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.
- From staff reports
-
Seneca volunteer firefighters and Community Ambulance Service responded to a boat fire in a driveway on Big Egypt Road at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.
- From staff reports
-
A New Jersey woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 80 in Irwin Township.
- From staff reports
-
An Oil City man was injured in an ATV crash Saturday in Oakland Township.
- From staff reports
-
Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 2:30 p.m. Monday in Cranberry Township.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion County 911 reported several trees were knocked down and roadways were flooded during Wednesday's heavy rain storms.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County 911 said emergency crews were called to a crash at 14895 Rouseville Road at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
- From staff reports
-
A Detroit-area man is facing drug charges after police made several controlled drug buys from him during May.
- From staff reports
-
An Oil City resident has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Tuesday.
- A multi-vehicle crash occurred at about 4:15 p.m. Friday on Route 322 near the Utica crossroads, Venango County 911 said.
Most Viewed Articles
-
EDITORIAL: If possible, spend that stimulus money
-
Franklin board president says 'it's time' to talk merger
-
Rocky Grove Fireman's Fair to launch after year layoff
-
Man charged with homicide
-
Oil Heritage Festival back to full capacity this year
-
Rig caught on lines
-
Valley Grove board president Bialo steps down
-
'So far so good'
-
Woman facing hindering, obstruction charges
-
Riding for a cause
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
BROOKVILLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT ANTICIPATED VACANCY Gifte…
Oil City - 48 Paul Revere Road - Large Multi Family Yard …
Redbank Valley School District is accepting applications …
Found LG AT&T phone on Grant Street in Oil City. Call…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Woman facing hindering, obstruction charges
-
Police complete death investigation
-
One arrested for shoplifting
-
Juvenile assaults girl, police, EMT
-
At least one hurt in Route 157 crash
-
Dog sees deer, causes crash
-
Storm roars through area
-
Man charged with stalking for second time in six days
-
Sandy Lake man victim of scam
-
Man charged for burglarizing cabin
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
'It's a family': Wreck shatters life's work at girls home
-
EXPLAINER: What to know as Chauvin sentenced in Floyd death
-
Iran votes in presidential poll tipped in hard-liner's favor
-
Police: Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee
-
Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river
-
Observer: Georgia county's elections messy, not fraudulent
-
Arkansas woman sues trooper for flipping her SUV during stop
-
Miami building collapse causes massive emergency response
-
Lawyer says death of McAfee surprised the US mogul's family
-
Arizona refurbishes gas chamber in push to resume executions