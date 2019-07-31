One person was injured in a crash at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on Route 157 in Cranberry Township, according to Venango County 911.

No other information was available Tuesday evening.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Man flown to hospital

Franklin state police said a Pittsburgh man was flown to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after the ATV he was driving overturned and rolled off the road on Richie Lane in Rockland Township at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

Gun, bullets stolen from home

Franklin state police are investigating the theft of a pistol, magazine and bullets from a residence on Pittsburgh Road in Irwin Township between 8 p.m. Friday and 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

One hurt in Route 157 crash

One person was injured in a crash at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on Route 157 in Cranberry Township, according to Venango County 911.

Woman found after hit-run

Franklin state police said a Franklin woman was involved in a hit-run crash at about 1 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in Emlenton Borough.