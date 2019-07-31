One hurt in Route 157 crash

One person was injured in a crash at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on Route 157 in Cranberry Township, according to Venango County 911.
No other information was available Tuesday evening.
Franklin state police said a Pittsburgh man was flown to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after the ATV he was driving overturned and rolled off the road on Richie Lane in Rockland Township at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday.
Franklin state police are investigating the theft of a pistol, magazine and bullets from a residence on Pittsburgh Road in Irwin Township between 8 p.m. Friday and 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Two fires occurred late Tuesday afternoon in Venango County, according to the county's 911 office.
Franklin state police said a Franklin woman was involved in a hit-run crash at about 1 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in Emlenton Borough.