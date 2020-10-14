Clarion County 911 said one person was flown to a hospital following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday in Jenks Township.
911 said the vehicle crashed into a telephone pole at about 1:30 p.m. along Route 66.
Venango County 911 said a chimney fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at 5082 Route 308 in Clinton Township.
An Oil City man is facing charges for running from police twice in two days.
Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Irwin Township.
Venango County 911 said a person was transported to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Sandycreek Township.
Oil City police said they are looking for John E. Carbaugh, 53, of Oil City, who is wanted in connection with a burglary at Baker's Confectionery Convenience store at 305 E. Second St.