Clarion County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 2 p.m. Wednesday along Doe Run Road in Paint Township.

Shippenville volunteer firefighters responded, and the scene was cleared in about an hour and 15 minutes, 911 said.

For the Record

Police investigate theft of money

  • From staff reports

State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of $520 from a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township at 11 p.m. May 9. The victim is a 55-year-old woman. Police ask anyone with information to call them at (814) 226-1710.

For the Record

Police investigate hit-and-run

  • From staff reports

State police in Franklin said a vehicle traveling south on Route 62 in Cranberry Township did not stop after it struck a power line that had been hanging over the roadway shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.

For the Record

Fishing equipment stolen

  • From staff reports

State police in Franklin said fishing equipment with a total value of more than $1,100 was stolen from a boat that was in storage for maintenance on Route 322 in East Fallowfield Township, Crawford County.

For the Record

Venango County crashes

  • From staff reports

- Venango County 911 said one person was transported to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday in Rockland Township.

For the Record

Police seek assault suspect

State police in Franklin said they are searching for a Franklin man accused of assaulting a Venango County sheriff's deputy as the deputy was attempting to take a Franklin woman into custody.

For the Record

Drugs found in Frenchcreek Township

State police in Franklin, at the request of state probation and the Venango County Sheriff's Office, responded to the 3900 block of Georgetown Road in Frenchcreek Township at 2:30 p.m. on Friday for a report of drugs and paraphernalia found during an eviction. The investigation is ongoing.

For the Record

Accident reported in Sugarcreek

According to Venango County 911, a two-vehicle accident occurred on Meadville Pike in Sugarcreek on Monday at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported. Sugarcreek police, Rocky Grove Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service responded.

For the Record

Vehicle fire reported

According to Venango County 911, a vehicle fire occurred on Allenbaugh Road in Sugarcreek at 5:30 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported. Fire departments from Rocky Grove and Reno, and Franklin state police responded.

For the Record

2 brush fires

Two small brush fires broke out in Venango County a little before 3:30 p.m. Friday, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Thursday crashes

  • From staff reports

-- Two people were transported to UPMC Northwest following a two-vehicle crash at about 7 p.m. Thursday on Allegheny Boulevard by Mac's Snax, Venango County 911 said.