A Saturday afternoon crash in Paint Township left two injured.
According to Clarion state police, just before 2:30 p.m., Amy L. Snyder, 44, of Corsica, was traveling north in a 2017 Subaru Outback on Route 66 when she turned left into Zacherl's Market in front of Bridget R. Hunsberger, 48, of Knox, who was traveling south in a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
According to Clarion 911 dispatchers, a vehicle fire on Davis Hill Road in Limestone Township was called in shortly after noon on Sunday. Limestone VFD responded, according to dispatchers, and the scene was cleared just after 1:30 p.m.
One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at about 3:30 p.m. Friday on Route 257 in Seneca near Seneca Primary Care, according to Venango County 911.
ERIE - A former resident of Meadville pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Wednesday.
Two people are facing charges following an incident Thursday in Franklin in which a Polk man is accused of fleeing from police and drugs allegedly belonging to a Franklin woman were found in the vehicle the man was driving