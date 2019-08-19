A vehicle in a rollover accident on Deep Hollow Road in Cranberry Township contained a family, with the youngest occupant being age 13, according to the mother of the children. The mother said she wasn't sure of her children's conditions, but said her son had hurt his shoulder and her daughter had hit her head. (By Sarah Titley)
A vehicle in a rollover accident on Deep Hollow Road in Cranberry Township contained a family, with the youngest occupant being age 13, according to the mother of the children. The mother said she wasn't sure of her children's conditions, but said her son had hurt his shoulder and her daughter had hit her head. (By Sarah Titley)
A car rolled off the road just above Hasson Heights Park in Oil City at about 5 p.m. Sunday. Police on the scene said they could not release details of the crash. (By Sarah Titley)