Two cars rolled over within five minutes of each other - one on Deep Hollow Road in Cranberry Township and the other on East Bissell Avenue in Oil City - at about 5 p.m. Sunday.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene on Deep Hollow Road, toward Oil City just beyond Bredinsburg Road.

