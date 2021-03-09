A Parker man has been charged for stealing a vehicle from an Oil City woman.

Oil City police said a woman reported that her vehicle had been stolen and she believed Matthew Haefner, 43, was the culprit.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

I-80 crash

Venango County 911 said a multiple-vehicle crash occurred Monday on Interstate 80.

Richland Township fire

Venango County 911 said a structure fire was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Monday in Richland Township.