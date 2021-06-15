A Parker man was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance in Emlenton.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they responded Wednesday to 403 River Ave. in Emlenton where they said Jamison David Winger, 26, was being held as an absconder by state parole officers.
An Oil City resident has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Tuesday.
According to Clarion state police, someone took $2,700; a cosmetic peptide solution, valued at $13; and a lip gloss, valued at $5, from a room at the Motel 6 on United Drive in Monroe Township between about noon May 5 and 11 p.m. May 6.