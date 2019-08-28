Pinegrove Township pole fire

Firefighters responded to a pole on fire on Hoy Road in Pinegrove Township at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Venango County 911 said.
An Oil City man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a woman Saturday in his Seneca Street home.
An Oil City man is facing simple assault and false imprisonment charges after police said he wouldn't allow a woman and her small child to leave a residence on Englewood Avenue early Tuesday.
A state police fire marshal is investigating a fire early Tuesday that caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to a mobile home in Green Township, Forest County.
An Oil City woman is facing charges for leaving her small child unattended within arms reach of drug paraphernalia.
Franklin state police said Mercer Road in Mineral Township was closed for an extended period of time Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer struck a tree that had fallen across the road.
