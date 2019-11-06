Pinegrove vehicle fire

Pinegrove volunteer firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on Sharrar Road in Pinegrove Township, Venango County 911 said.
A tractor-trailer sprung a fuel leak at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Pittsburgh Road near Maurer's Trading Post, according to Venango County 911.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled later this month for a Utica man who is facing charges in connection with a reported road rage incident in September.
No injuries were reported when a vehicle crashed into a tree at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Rocky Grove Avenue near Shade Tree Lane, Venango County 911 said.
Clarion state police said no one was injured when a vehicle flipped on Interstate 80 in Monroe Township at about 5:20 a.m. on Monday.
Franklin state police said two Pittsburgh residents suffered suspected minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash in Rockland Township on Tuesday.
