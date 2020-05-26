Franklin state police are investigating the theft of a pistol Sunday in Barkeyville Borough.
Police said the pistol was taken between 7 and 10 p.m. from a vehicle parked at Renovex on Stevenson Road.
Nobody was injured in a fire that destroyed a mobile home Saturday in Irwin Township.
An Emlenton man is facing charges for being in possession of heroin.
Venango County 911 said a minor brush fire occurred at about 10 a.m Monday along Main Street in Kennerdell.
Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Cornplanter Township.