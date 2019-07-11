Pittsburgh man charged in Clarion man's death forgoes plea deal

CLARION - A Pittsburgh man accused of drug delivery resulting in the death of a Clarion man rejected a plea deal offered Wednesday by the Clarion County District Attorney's Office and opted for a jury trial.
Dameon Tyrell Arrington, 25, of Pittsburgh faces numerous additional charges in the death of Tanner Eisenman, 28. If Arrington had accepted the plea deal, he would have been sentenced to just one charge.
On Aug. 14, Arrington allegedly delivered stamp bags containing heroin, acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl to Eisenman. Clarion County Coroner Randall Stom pronounced Eisenman dead at Eisenman's Clarion residence on Aug. 15.
Arrington was arrested in Pittsburgh with the aid of the Pittsburgh Police Department.
The evidence against Arrrington was gained through the use of a confidential informant and a sting operation by the Clarion Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET).
Arrington faces the following charges: drug delivery resulting in death; conspiracy - drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, felony (three counts); conspiracy - manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, felony; and criminal use of communication facility, (two counts).
Arrington also faces the following misdemeanor charges: involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor; conspiracy - involuntary manslaughter, intentional possession controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, (three counts).
Jury selection is scheduled for July 22.