A Pleasantville man is facing charges for strangling his wife until she was unconscious and assaulting the woman’s sister when she tried to intervene.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they were called Sunday evening to a Pleasantville residence where a woman told police she had gotten into an argument with her husband, Dylon Leech, 22, that became “heated and physical” with both parties pushing each other.
A former Oil City man is facing charges after his dog died of apparent starvation and was left dead in a condemned house in Oil City for about five months, according to the Venango County Sheriff’s office.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett said Douglas Poole, formerly of Punxsutawney and Mahaffey, was sentenced by Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge John Foradora on May 12 on multiple charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent ass…