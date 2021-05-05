Plum Township crash

Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle rollover crash was reported at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday near 2682 Wallaceville Road in Plum Township.
Franklin state police, Chapmanville volunteer firefighters and EmergyCare Ambulance responded, 911 said.
Nobody was injured in a fire Tuesday at a Monroe Township home in Clarion County, according to Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1 Chief Doug Preston.
An early morning fire Tuesday destroyed a trailer on Halyday Run Road.
A former Oil City man currently incarcerated at the SCI Fayette state prison has been charged with breaking into a house in Oil City in 2015.
A Franklin man is facing a felony charge for entering a woman's residence in Oil City on Sunday without her permission.
An Oil City man is facing charges for following a woman in his vehicle from Sugarcreek Borough to Oil City on Monday and almost striking the vehicle.
One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday along Interstate 80 in Richland Township.
One man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash at about 8:45 a.m. Monday in Farmington Township, Clarion County.
An Oil City man is facing charges for repeatedly harassing a woman on Plum Street over a period of about 10 hours between Thursday night and Friday morning.
An Oil City man is facing charges for using his vehicle to ram another man's vehicle at least eight times Monday in Sugarcreek.
Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.
CLARION - Clarion state police said they are searching for a missing Dayton, Pa., man who is endangered.
According to Venango County 911, a brush fire in a field along Allegheny Boulevard and Front Street in Sugarcreek was reported at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday and was extinguished at about 11 a.m. Fire departments from Reno and Rocky Grove responded to the scene.
According to Venango County 911, a tree came down at Cherrytree Road and Route 428 in Oakland Township shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The scene was cleared at about 1:30 p.m. Oakland Township Fire Department responded to the scene.
According to Venango County 911, wires came down in the area of 7430 Mercer Road in Mineral Township on Saturday. The incident was reported at about 6:20 p.m. and the scene was cleared at about 8:20 p.m.
Venango County 911 said trees were reported as downed Thursday in Oil City.
An Oil City man is facing charges for assaulting two woman and strangling one of them as well as pouring gasoline on two porches of a house Tuesday.
-- Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash occurred late Wednesday night in Franklin.
A transient Pittsburgh man is facing charges for entering an Oil City home without permission and running from police.
Clarion County 911 said a four-vehicle crash occurred Tuesday in Rimersburg.
Clarion County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Route 66 in Farmington Township.
Route 8 in Rouseville was closed for several hours Monday following a one-vehicle crash.
Fire destroyed a barn Monday in Cherrytree Township.
A New York man is facing charges in connection with a high speed vehicle chase Friday in Clinton Township.
Venango County 911 said a low hanging wire was reported over Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township at about 11 a.m. Monday.
Venango County 911 said a vehicle crashed into a parked car on Sunday in Oil City.
Two brush fires occurred Saturday in different parts of Venango County.
Venango County 911 said severed electrical wires from a downed tree caused Route 62 to be closed Sunday evening in President Township.
Clarion state police said they made eight DUI arrests during a "roving patrol" over the weekend in Clarion County.
Clarion state police said a hit-run crash occurred on Saturday at about 8:45 a.m. along Interstate 80 in Richland Township.
Venango County 911 said a vehicle crashed into a ditch on Sunday in Oakland Township.
Clarion state police released information on the initial nine-vehicle pileup crash that occurred Thursday morning along the Emlenton Bridge.
- No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 7 a.m. Friday at Plummer Street and Bissell Avenue in Oil City, according to Venango County 911.
Clarion state police are continuing to release details about the pileup Thursday morning on the Emlenton Bridge on Interstate 80 that involved about a dozen vehicles.
A Sligo man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Piney Township.
