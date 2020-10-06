A Franklin man is facing charges of molesting a girl, now 13, for two years.
Kenneth Urey, 76, would fondle the girl from the time she was 11 years old when he was baby-sitting her, according to a criminal complaint filed by Sugarcreek police.
