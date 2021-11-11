Boat towed to shore
Emergency crews were called at about 4 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a disabled boat on the Allegheny River in the Kennerdell area, according to Venango County 911.
A Cochranton woman has been charged with homicide in connection with the death of her adoptive son.
An Oil City woman is facing a theft charge for agreeing to take a Franklin man’s vehicle to an automotive shop, missing the appointment at the shop and failing to return the vehicle.
A Seneca woman is facing child endangerment charges for sleeping in a vehicle and leaving her children unattended in an apartment.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Michael Scott Zernell, 54, of Reynoldsville, has been declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and has been sentenced on child sexual and other offenses.
No one hurt in Clarion County fire
Two men are facing charges for entering a house in Cranberry Township and stealing tools.
Mercer Road fire
An Ohio man was killed Monday in a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
A Titusville man is facing charges for threatening and striking two people and then shooting a gun in the air in Plum Township.
Franklin state police investigated two crashes Sunday that involved bears on highways, and experts say this is the time of the year when bears are more active and visible.
Two Franklin residents are facing child endangerment charges for repeatedly locking two young children in their bedroom.
An Oil City man is facing charges for threatening a man with a knife and then threatening and spitting on several Oil City police officers.
A fire at a Cooperstown home elicited a large response but was quickly controlled Monday afternoon.
An Oil City man is facing firearm and drug charges following a search of his home by state Probation and Parole agents.
Charges filed against woman for role in crash
Car crashes into tractor-trailer
A Franklin woman accused of being under the influence of drugs as she walked around outside in cold weather with a young child waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.
Two men from Saegertown are facing charges for stealing a dirt bike in Crawford County and trading it for a motorcycle in Seneca.
1 hurt in 1-vehicle crash
A Reno woman is facing a child endangerment charge in connection with an incident this month in which the woman is accused of leaving her children unattended on several instances.
An Oil City man is facing charges that accuse him of raping a 14-year-old girl in Cranberry Township.
A Saegertown man was charged with homicide Monday in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body last month in Crawford County.
A Stoneboro man faces charges after being accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, breaking into a woman’s house in Franklin to steal her dog and attacking a man in the house.
1 injured in 1-vehicle crash
An Oil City woman is facing child endangerment charges after her daughter was found unresponsive due to diabetic issues.
Franklin state police released information on a three-vehicle crash that resulted in fatal injuries to a woman Tuesday morning in Cranberry Township.
Crash involves 3 vehicles, pedestrian
An Oil City man and Franklin woman face forgery and theft charges after being accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at two stores.
PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces attempted homicide charges after being accused of firing a firearm at a vehicle that was being driven by a 45-year-old South Fork woman on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH — A Michigan man was sentenced Friday to the statutory maximum sentence of 60 months incarceration for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and the statutory maximum of 24 months for aggravated identity theft for hacking the human resources databases of the University of Pittsburgh Med…
Man charged in Cranberry burglary
A Meadville man is facing numerous rape and assault charges stemming from incidents that began in Franklin in 2001.
Rockland Township camper stolen
Woman charged with fraud
