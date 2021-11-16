Driver sought in Knox for fleeing police
Clarion state police are looking for a hit and run driver who crashed into a vehicle while fleeing police Friday.
An Oil City man is facing charges that accuse him of stealing more than $15,700 in cash and goods from his employer between May and July.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker confirmed to the newspaper on Sunday afternoon that he was called to the scene of a house fire in Leeper, which had been reported earlier in the day.
Car crashes into pole
A Kennerdell man has been charged with threatening his mother and making two homemade explosive devices.
Details released on crash into Meadville Pike home
An Oil City man is facing charges that accuse him of choking his wife while he was intoxicated.
Vehicle crashes into home
Boat towed to shore
A Cochranton woman has been charged with homicide in connection with the death of her adoptive son.
An Oil City woman is facing a theft charge for agreeing to take a Franklin man’s vehicle to an automotive shop, missing the appointment at the shop and failing to return the vehicle.
A Seneca woman is facing child endangerment charges for sleeping in a vehicle and leaving her children unattended in an apartment.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Michael Scott Zernell, 54, of Reynoldsville, has been declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and has been sentenced on child sexual and other offenses.
No one hurt in Clarion County fire
Two men are facing charges for entering a house in Cranberry Township and stealing tools.
Mercer Road fire
A Titusville man is facing charges for threatening and striking two people and then shooting a gun in the air in Plum Township.
Franklin state police investigated two crashes Sunday that involved bears on highways, and experts say this is the time of the year when bears are more active and visible.
An Ohio man was killed Monday in a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Two Franklin residents are facing child endangerment charges for repeatedly locking two young children in their bedroom.
An Oil City man is facing charges for threatening a man with a knife and then threatening and spitting on several Oil City police officers.
A fire at a Cooperstown home elicited a large response but was quickly controlled Monday afternoon.
An Oil City man is facing firearm and drug charges following a search of his home by state Probation and Parole agents.
Charges filed against woman for role in crash
Car crashes into tractor-trailer
A Franklin woman accused of being under the influence of drugs as she walked around outside in cold weather with a young child waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.
Two men from Saegertown are facing charges for stealing a dirt bike in Crawford County and trading it for a motorcycle in Seneca.
1 hurt in 1-vehicle crash
A Reno woman is facing a child endangerment charge in connection with an incident this month in which the woman is accused of leaving her children unattended on several instances.
An Oil City man is facing charges that accuse him of raping a 14-year-old girl in Cranberry Township.
A Saegertown man was charged with homicide Monday in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body last month in Crawford County.
A Stoneboro man faces charges after being accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, breaking into a woman’s house in Franklin to steal her dog and attacking a man in the house.
1 injured in 1-vehicle crash
An Oil City woman is facing child endangerment charges after her daughter was found unresponsive due to diabetic issues.
Franklin state police released information on a three-vehicle crash that resulted in fatal injuries to a woman Tuesday morning in Cranberry Township.
