Driver sought in Knox for fleeing police

Clarion state police are looking for a hit and run driver who crashed into a vehicle while fleeing police Friday.

For the Record

Reynoldsville man declared sexually violent predator

  • From staff reports

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Michael Scott Zernell, 54, of Reynoldsville, has been declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and has been sentenced on child sexual and other offenses.

For the Record

Reno woman facing endangerment charge

  • From staff reports

A Reno woman is facing a child endangerment charge in connection with an incident this month in which the woman is accused of leaving her children unattended on several instances.

For the Record

Stoneboro man faces charges in break-in

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A Stoneboro man faces charges after being accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, breaking into a woman’s house in Franklin to steal her dog and attacking a man in the house.