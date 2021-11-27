House fire in Forest County

Clarion County 911 said no one was injured in a house fire that was reported at 7:20 p.m. on Friday on Francis Road in Barnett Township.

For the Record

Reynoldsville man declared sexually violent predator

  • From staff reports

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Michael Scott Zernell, 54, of Reynoldsville, has been declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and has been sentenced on child sexual and other offenses.